2016 Middletown Area High School Homecoming Court

Contributed photo -- The Middletown Area High School 2016 Homecoming Court is, from left, Bianca Jasper escorted by Joseph Brady, Riley Zimmerman escorted by Luke Mrakovich, Sierra Smith escorted by Braedon Thomas, Jessica Knisely escorted by Logan Stoltzfus, and Riley Elhajj escorted by Ian Guckavan.

Joseph Brady



Parent Name: Margaret Brady

School Activities/Involvement: Link Crew, Key Club, captain of the golf team, varsity baseball, American Legion baseball, altar server, hospital volunteer.

Hobbies/Interests: Scuba certified, fishing, mountain biking.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: The staff is amazing and the new school is breathtaking!

Plans after MAHS: To attend Shippensburg University.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It was an honor to be selected for the Homecoming Court.

Riley Elhajj



Parent Names: Tony and Lisa Elhajj; Andrea Elhajj

School Activities/Involvement: varsity field hockey captain, 2017 class secretary, Mini-THON chairman, Key Club secretary and Link Crew member.

Hobbies/Interests: Sports, hanging out with my family (especially Mimi), and hanging out with my friends.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: How much pride we take in our school — especially sports. Also how everybody knows everybody and how close we are as a community.

Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college to major in elementary education and minor in special education.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I’m very honored and thankful that I am able to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience with all of my friends.

Ian Guckavan



Parent Names: Barbra Guckavan

School Activities/Involvement: varsity soccer, Link Crew, Ski Club.

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, skiing, club soccer, swimming, boating, fishing, hiking

Favorite Thing about MAHS: Being a part of the first graduating class out of the new high school.

Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It was a privilege to be selected by my classmates.

Bianca Hazel Jasper



Parent Names: Maurice and Tonya Jasper

School Activities/Involvement: soccer, basketball, Link Crew, Little Dribblers coach, Raider Connection coach, mascot, and intern at Reid and Fink and will be interning at Pinnacle Health in the spring.

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy playing basketball, the piano and guitar.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: The staff not only doing their jobs as teachers, but they also support their students in other areas — such as athletics, band, chorus, art and other activities outside of school. They are open to talk to and are great people.

Plans after MAHS: Attend Cal U to further my education on a basketball scholarship. I plan to major in pre-med biology.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It is a privilege to be nominated by my peers to represent the Class of 2017. I am thankful to represent Middletown Area High School on the Homecoming Court because I will not only be remembered for my athletics and academics but also by my school spirit while attending Middletown Area High School.

Jessica Knisely



Parent Names: Shirley Knisely, Edward Knisely

School Activities/Involvement: varsity soccer captain, track and field, Mini THON Chair, National Honor Society member, 2017 class treasurer, Link Crew member, Key Club treasurer.

Hobbies/Interests: Outside of school, I hold a job at HMS Host, attend youth group, and enjoy sailing.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: My favorite thing about MAHS is the enthusiasm and friendliness of the students and staff.

Plans after MAHS: After graduation, I plan on pursuing my master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Being selected for the 2016 Homecoming Court to represent Middletown Area High School is truly an honor.

Luke Mrakovich



Parent Names: Rodney Mrakovich and Erika Reigner

School Activities/Involvement: TV Production, Link Crew, basketball captain

Hobbies/Interests: Being around my friends and playing basketball

Favorite Thing about MAHS: The new school.

Plans after MAHS: Joining the United States Marine Corps.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Blessed.

Sierra Smith



Parent Names: Susan Sharp

School Activities/Involvement: senior class president, TV Production, Yearbook, field hockey.

Hobbies/Interests: Hanging out with my friends; going to sporting events

Favorite Thing about MAHS: Being with my class everyday and cherishing these moments before they end.

Plans after MAHS: Attend a four-year college and major in early childhood special education.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: Very blessed that I get to experience this great opportunity.

Logan Stoltzfus



Parent Names: Doug and Tara Stoltzfus

School Activities/Involvement: wrestling team.

Hobbies/Interests: Like to wrestle, fish, hunt and buy shoes.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: The new wrestling room and weight room. I also like that we have air conditioning now.

Plans after MAHS: To continue my wrestling career and academic studies at a four-year school.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: It is an honor to be selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court. Thank you, and let’s go Raiders!

Braedon Thomas

Parent Names: Nikki and Rick Thomas Jr.

School Activities/Involvement: basketball, Yearbook, TV Production

Hobbies/Interests: Listening to music, playing basketball with friends.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: Senior year in the new school and attending sporting events.

Plans after MAHS: Plan to attend Millersville University.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I feel excited to be a part of this Middletown tradition.

Riley Christine Zimmerman



Parent Names: Susan Veigle and Anthony Zimmerman

School Activities/Involvement: I am involved in volleyball, Link Crew, Pride Club, and intern at Fink Elementary School.

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy spending time with family and friends, going to the movies, and eating out at fine restaurants.

Favorite Thing about MAHS: The memories created and shared with great friends.

Plans after MAHS: After graduation, I plan to get my bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Thoughts about being selected to the 2016 Homecoming Court: I am thankful to being selected by my fellow classmates to be on the Homecoming Court. I am proud to be a part of the Class of 2017.

This has been a great experience that I will never forget!